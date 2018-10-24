Armed Forces sign two cooperation agreements with UAE University, Khalifa University

Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, also attended the signing ceremony.

Both agreements were signed during the annual conference of the Ministry of Defence "Leaders Conference: Wars in the 21st Century", which launched on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi under the theme "National Defence in an Era of Technological Innovation".

Both agreements come within the general directive of the General Command of the Armed Forces striving to create the appropriate environment for researchers and innovators of the members of the Armed Forces, and to achieve the country’s strategic goals and the growing requirements of the Armed Forces in building and utilising the creativity and innovative excellence of its own forces.