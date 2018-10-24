WHO lauds Mohamed bin Zayed for efforts to achieve Polio-free world

"As long as polio exists anywhere, it’s a threat to children everywhere. Thank you for your continuous effort in achieving Polio-free world, we can EndPolio for good," he said in a retweet to His Highness' message on Twitter.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in a tweet marking the day said, "Today we stand at the threshold of a polio-free world. Inspired by Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of giving, we shall continue our efforts with our partners to eradicate preventable diseases and to lend a helping hand, for a better future for humanity."

Abu Dhabi hosted the World Vaccine Summit in 2013, in which Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed launched his initiative to eradicate polio in the world and announced a donation of US$120 million to eradicate this disease.

His Highness has contributed to ensuring the total eradication of the disease after benefitting more than 400 million people around the world.