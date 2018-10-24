WHO lauds Mohamed bin Zayed for efforts to achieve Polio-free world

  • Wednesday 24, October 2018 in 11:55 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, WHO, in a message on World Polio Day, has thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his continuous efforts to achieve Polio-free world.
"As long as polio exists anywhere, it’s a threat to children everywhere. Thank you for your continuous effort in achieving Polio-free world, we can EndPolio for good," he said in a retweet to His Highness' message on Twitter.
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in a tweet marking the day said, "Today we stand at the threshold of a polio-free world. Inspired by Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of giving, we shall continue our efforts with our partners to eradicate preventable diseases and to lend a helping hand, for a better future for humanity."
 
Abu Dhabi hosted the World Vaccine Summit in 2013, in which Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed launched his initiative to eradicate polio in the world and announced a donation of US$120 million to eradicate this disease.
 
His Highness has contributed to ensuring the total eradication of the disease after benefitting more than 400 million people around the world.