The winners are: Saif Al Darmaki, for Artelus, which is an AI start-up company that utilizes artificial intelligence to provide screening solutions for the 'forgotten billion,' a term reflecting the billion people around the world who do not have access to primary healthcare screening. Abdullah Al Shimari, for Foodate, an online-based smart system for Food & Beverage services. It provides high-end tech-savvy services through an eCommerce gateway, which includes business tools like customized eCommerce web/app, smart management tools and payment gateways. Hala Sulaiman, for Alrawi, a new application that looks towards enhancing digital capability through audio book creation and distribution of Arabic books translated to a wide range of languages. Alharith Al Atawi, for One GCC, which is a breakthrough app that helps match the skills of today's line of job seekers with potential employers.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said at the closing event: "The country believes in its youth and their potential to make a positive difference. Youth are the pillars of development, and any investment in encouraging their creativity, ideas and abilities, and equipping them with the right knowledge and guidance, will yield substantial results and contribute to the process of progress in the country."

"The wise leadership is making every effort to encourage young minds to innovate, think fearlessly and help in the smooth transition of the country into a post-oil era. In this context, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, launched the "Tomorrow 21" - "Ghadan 21" plan, the Abu Dhabi Accelerated Development Program, aimed at stimulating businesses and enhancing knowledge and innovation, giving the Emirate a competitive edge and bolstering its economic, developmental and social progress." Sheikh Abdullah added.

Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed Abu Dhabi’s keenness to continue its pioneering role as a global hub of innovation and creativity by promoting entrepreneurship among citizens, providing support to ensure their success and creating a platform to implement their ideas and converting them into fruitful projects.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed thanked His Royal Highness for supporting the [email protected] UAE and GCC, by providing youth with timely advice and guidance to start their dreams and achieve success in their businesses.

Sheikh Abdullah, along with The Duke of York, toured the Khalifa Fund Innovation Oasis exhibition held on the sidelines of event and met with the Entrepreneurs supported by the Fund and its local partners. His Highness discussed with them their ideas and ambitions, providing them with timely advice.