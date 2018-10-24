Mohamed bin Zayed receives ICRC President

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Maurer and hailed the importance of the humanitarian role played by ICRC in provision of assistance and coordination with all other stakeholders to achieve the best interest provided from various countries and organisations.

They also discussed cooperation with the UAE, represented by its humanitarian organisations and other actors with the ICRC. They also explored ways to deliver humanitarian assistance to other segments and the affected-areas globally.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's commitment to continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to affected areas and peoples around the world, given its deep-rooted approach and unwavering principle based on the values of giving and provision of relief to those in need.

Sheikh Mohamed indicated that the UAE, through its national humanitarian organisations, including the Emirates Red Crescent, are keen on providing aid to the needy worldwide, while citing the country's record which is full of major humanitarian, charitable and relief initiatives in various regions of the world.

In turn, the President of ICRC highlighted the significant role being played by the UAE in the humanitarian scene regionally and globally and its persistent efforts to develop humanitarian and charitable work in various circumstances.

Acknowledging the UAE vital humanitarian role at regional and international levels, he said, the UAE is always seeking to enhance its humanitarian, relief, and development programmes. He also pointed to the UAE relief convoys to ease the suffering of the underprivileged and the needy people across the world.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and the accompanying delegation of ICRI President, attended the meeting.