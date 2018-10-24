Khalifa bin Tahnoun visits martyrs' families

Sheikh Khalifa visited a number of families of martyrs on Wednesday to reassure them and see their living conditions. The visits were part of a tour of various emirates.

During the visit, Sheikh Khalifa conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his best wishes.

He said the visits were in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to keep track of the living conditions of the martyrs’ families.

Sheikh Tahnoun spoke to the family members cordially and assured them that the office was working to assist them.

He indicated that the office, since its establishment, was working to carry out initiatives that would empower them in various social, educational, and other fields.

The families of martyrs thanked and appreciated Sheikh Mohamed and lauded the attention given by the wise leadership to the Emiratis and the martyrs’ sons. They also expressed their pride for the sacrifices made by their sons for the homeland.