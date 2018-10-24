Hamdan bin Mohammed visits DP World’s facilities, inspects operations at Jebel Ali Port

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts made to make Jebel Ali Port a key player in the Dubai economy. He said that DP World, with its 78 international marine and inland terminals, is a vital player in international trade. It also plays an instrumental part in promoting the objectives of Dubai Plan 2021. Dubai’s sophisticated infrastructure and facilities create a favourable environment for attracting businesses.

The remarks were made during his visit to Jebel Ali Port, accompanied by Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Al Basti. Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, and senior management of the company, welcomed Sheikh Hamdan on his arrival.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the facilities and stations of Jebel Ali Port, where he was briefed about the various technologies deployed to enhance the efficiency of the port. He started his tour with a visit to Terminal 3, which is one of the largest semi-automated facilities in the world. The CEO of DP World briefed Sheikh Hamdan about the various programmes offered by the company to train and qualify young Emiratis.

He also inspected the central control room that oversees the operations of DP World’s 78 marine and inland terminals. He also reviewed DP World’s plan to enhance its contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative through its operations in 21 countries that are part of the Silk Road Initiative.