Al Bowardi inaugurates ‘Leaders Conference: War in the 21st Century’ in AD

The sessions on the first day took place at the headquarters of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR, while the sessions of the second day will take place at the Rabdan Academy in Abu Dhabi.

The inauguration of the conference was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Shaa’far, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and more than 700 leaders, experts, specialists and civil and military scholars at the national, regional and international levels.

Speaking at the conference, Al Bowardi said, "Following in the footsteps of the Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace), the wise leadership in the UAE works today to establish the culture of innovation in the community, and hopes to unleash the creative energies of the future generations in the different fields of life including scientific, technological and administrative."

He added "This has become an essential part of the national strategy related to managing the human resources, as the leadership believes that this is the correct method of transforming the future’s challenges to opportunities. It is also the ideal method to achieve the national strategic goals and targets represented in protecting the country’s existence on the long-term and achieving its security and stability and continuing the journey of its advancement and prosperity by utilising its own capacity."