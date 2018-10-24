Amal Al Qubaisi receives Kazakh Ambassador to UAE

During the meeting, attended by Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General, Al Qubaisi and Sharif discussed ways of promoting cooperation between both countries in parliamentary, cultural and educational areas. They stressed the importance of the exchange in visits and expertise between the FNC and the House of Representatives and the Senate in Kazakhstan to reflect the development of cooperation and partnership ties between the two countries in light of the unlimited support by the leadership of both countries.

The meeting also addressed the visit of Qasim Jumart Tukayiv, Head of the Senate in Kazakhstan, to the FNC in November to discuss different aspects of cooperation between the two parliamentary institutions.

Dr. Al Qubaisi hailed the ongoing cooperation ties between the parliamentary institutions in both countries and the coordination and consultations on different issues.