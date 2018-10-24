ERC signs cooperation agreement with Mali’s Ministry of Health

According to the agreement, the ERC will fund the restoration of two critical hospitals in the capital Bamako, and supply them with the required medical equipment and supplies. The project also includes the restoration of Point G and Gabriel Tore hospitals and providing them with laboratory equipment, clean water network, general maintenance of the two hospitals and enhancing their medical and therapeutic efficiency.

The cooperation agreement was signed recently by Mohammed Salem Al Junaibi, Head of the ERC delegation, who was visiting Mali to implement several humanitarian tasks, and by Dr Samba Othman, Mali’s Minister of Health and Hygiene.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary General of the ERC, stressed that the health projects to be implemented in Mali reflect the keenness of the UAE leadership to support development efforts in Mali. He noted that these projects are monitored consistently by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Othman expressed his country’s thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its humanitarian support to the people during the crises it witnessed, while stressing that the UAE is providing substantial assistance to refugees in Mali.

He thanked the ERC for its continuous support and noted that the agreement is an excellent initiative from the ERC to promote its presence in the country and its attention to improve the health sector.