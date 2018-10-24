Reem Al Falasi briefed on UNICEF programmes in Riyadh, GCC countries

Al Falasi yesterday commenced her visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet with a number of women leaders and institutions and discuss the reinforcement of cooperation in the field of Motherhood and Childhood, presenting the experience of the UAE and its expertise in the promotion of mothers and children before the Higher Council for Family Affairs in Saudi Arabia in all areas, as well as exploring the programmes of the Saudi Council aiming to exchange experiences.

The SCMC Secretary-General will, today, meet with representatives of the Shura Council and Women Renaissance Association in Riyadh to discuss the reinforcement of ties between both sides in areas of motherhood and childhood and women related topics.