UAE Ambassador participates in ‘Year of Zayed’ ceremony in Beirut

The ceremony celebrating the centennial birth anniversary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was attended by many ambassadors, social, media and art figures and heads of municipalities in Lebanon.

In a speech, Ambassador Al Shamsi said that the late Sheikh Zayed contributed towards peace-making and strengthening values of tolerance and giving.

He noted that declaring 2018 as the Year of Zayed was aimed at promoting the UAE's Founding Father legacy as a symbol of unity and patriotism.

Al Shamsi said that Sheikh Zayed had a plan and worked to achieve it and today the UAE is continuing in his path, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Shehab Dandan, Lebanese Ambassador to the UAE, highlighted the Lebanese-Emirati ties and its history full of giving since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed until this day.