Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of Treasury

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Mnuchin explored cooperation relations between the two countries in financial, economic and investment fields, as well as opportunities for their future development. They also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, especially their joint efforts in combating corruption and financing terrorism.

The meeting was attended Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and the delegation accompanying the guest.