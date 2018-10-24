Mohammed bin Rashid visits MiSK Foundation

Chair of the Board of the MiSK Initiatives Centre, Bader Alasaker, welcomed His Highness on his arrival.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on MiSK’s objectives and plans. The non-profit foundation is devoted to cultivating learning and leadership among youth and fostering talent, creativity and innovation in a healthy environment.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for MiSK’s mission and praised the efforts of MiSK’s leadership and administration, in particular the Founder and Chairman of MiSK’s Board, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also expressed his appreciation for MiSK’s projects, both within and outside Saudi Arabia, and its achievements since its inception in 2011.

Focused primarily on Saudi youth, MiSK has also established partnerships with international organisations to support youth worldwide. Recently, the foundation signed a strategic agreement with the United Nations to boost support for the UN’s youth-related work around the world, with the aim of directly reaching and mobilising 50 million youth globally to support the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.