UAE Ambassador: Nation's global polio vaccination efforts exemplary

These efforts reflect the UAE's commitment humanitarian aid and development, and to assist individuals in need, the Ambassador added.

In a statement marking World Polio Day, Ambassador Al Zaabi said that the Emirates Polio Campaign in Pakistan under the slogan 'Healthy and Bright Future for All' is important due to its role in supporting the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, GPEI.

He said that the polio campaign supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has contributed to the elimination of the spread of the polio virus and the prevention of the negative health implications suffered by children. The UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme, UAE-PAP, reflects the nation's exemplary efforts to eradicate polio and its drive to support humanitarian relief efforts globally.

Al Zaabi note that the UAE's contributions and its strategic partnership with the World Health Organisation, among other relevant organisations and the governments are considered an integral part of the country’s efforts to provide millions of vaccines to children while noting that the Emirati-Pakistani cooperation in this regard reflects the strong ties between the two countries.