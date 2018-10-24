MOCD, Sheikh Zayed Housing Program sign MoU to implement joint project

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Her Excellency Sana Mohammad Suhail, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) and Engineer Jamila Mohammad Al Fandi, Director General of Sheikh Zayed Housing Program.

The memorandum of understanding aimed to join efforts in providing the best services for the Senior Emiratis and people of determination, beneficiaries of the community security, achieving welfare and raising the high living standards in the UAE, maintain a quality of life through joint cooperation between the government authorities and private sector, provide all the necessary requirements of the current house conditions for these categories so they can accommodate and fulfill their standards of living.

The memorandum of understanding also defined cooperation between both parties in providing the numbers and data of beneficiary cases from the community security in coordination with Sheikh Zayed Housing Program in this regard, determining the house condition of the beneficiary who is seeking for community assistance (maintenance/addition/preparation) to be presented to the program, and providing financial support through the strategic partners and as part of their community responsibility towards the completion of the (maintenance/addition/preparation) project of a number of houses for the beneficiaries of the community assistance.

The role of Sheikh Zayed Housing Program includes visiting all the houses that include tasks and works whether (maintenance/addition/preparation) projects based on the received data from the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) in coordination with related authorities (contractors and consultants) to ensure the implementation of the project as agreed.

The Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) will raise the names of the beneficiaries of “Sawaed Zayed” Project to Sheikh Zayed Housing Program as agreed, then communicate with the concerned contractors and consultants who are selected by the program, to evaluate the houses of the beneficiaries as per the approved list, raise the report and costs to the standing team in the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) and Sheikh Zayed Housing Program specifying the necessary maintenance needs and costs of each house according to the agreed criteria and as implemented by the financial resources which will be provided by the contributions of the private sector and strategic partners.