MOCD highlights talents of people of determination through “Qiladah” Project

Wafaa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of Care & Rehabilitation Department for People of Determination in the Ministry of Community Development, said: “This participation comes as part of a comprehensive and broad plan stemming from the national policy for people of determination to support their projects in all fields. The purpose is to provide them with the opportunities to highlight their creative abilities in all areas of life especially gold and jewelry sector, a vital sector where the UAE nationals proved their excellence and distinction in production or design”.

She reiterated that “Qiladah” project is a form of a training and employment for the people of determination according to the vision and mission of the ministry to provide specialized training workshops for people of determination in addition to the other forms of internal training and rehabilitation such as employment and external training in different public and private sectors to overcome the psychological barrier between the people of determination and actual working environment.

“Qiladah” project is the first of its kind in the country as part of the UAE’s national policy to empower people of determination to be included in the labour market. The project is characterized by its artistic products made of currency paper clips which can be formed with fascinating and charming touches inspired by the people of determination and designed by emirati designers