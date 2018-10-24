UN Deputy Secretary-General hails UAE success in hosting UN World Data Forum 2018

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the three-day forum examines how best to improve the use of statistics to achieve change towards a better future for human societies, in line with the UN’s Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Amina Mohammed noted the great turnout at the 2018 Forum, which brought together experts and data specialists from 100 countries, with more than 100 international speakers taking part in over 80 interactive panel discussions. The second edition continued on the success of the inaugural Forum, which took place in 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa, expanding it to welcome more than 2,500 data experts, policymakers, and representatives from academia, private companies and civil society organisations from around the world.

With its diverse community and vast network of business and economic ties that spans the globe, coupled with its notable success in embracing advanced technologies and leading the way in implementing them to upgrade services and ensure people’s wellbeing, the UAE was an ideal location for an event such as the UN World Data Forum.