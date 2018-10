Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, Jordanian Minister of Education, expressed his country's appreciation to the UAE for the continuous support given to Jordan in all service sectors, including schools, hospitals and roads.

Matar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Amman, praised the strong relations between the two brotherly countries, saying that new plans for Emirati support to Jordan will be announced soon, in line with the directives of the wise leadership.