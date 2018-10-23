Mohamed bin Zayed receives winners of National Science, Technology & Innovation Festival's competition

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, during the meeting, which included the students' parents and was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, congratulated the winning students, expressing his pride of their performance. He voiced his pride of their potential and his hope for them to continue to excel themselves and scale new scientific and academic heights.

His Highness praised the role of the Emirati family in providing an environment conducive to their children's creativity and excellence, noting that the UAE leadership believes in the capabilities of the country's youngsters and seeks to provide a model environment that unleashes their potential.

"One of the most important reasons behind our optimism, ambition and happiness is that we see inspirational national models provided by our students who are investing their time and potential in innovative work and pioneering projects that serve their society and help their nation scale new heights," Sheikh Mohamed said.

He pointed out that achieving global competitiveness starts from the minds and thoughts of our creative students.

"Empowering, motivating and encouraging our students is a priority that tops our national agenda," Sheikh Mohamed said, noting that it's a shared responsibility of the entire community to build a generation that ensures the country's progress and development.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by the students on their innovations during the meeting.