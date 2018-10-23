Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants in 'International Rules governing Military Operations' workshop

  • Tuesday 23, October 2018 in 9:42 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Tuesday received 80 high-ranking military officers from 80 countries who are currently participating in a workshop co-hosted by the Ministry of Defence and the International Committee of the Red Cross under the title "International Rules Governing Military Operations".
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the guests, saying he looks forward to seeing a fruitful exchange of insights and knowledge transfer between the participants on ensuring compliance to laws and regulations that govern military operations and discussing the integration of relevant legal standards into military doctrine, and decision-making.
 
For their part, the workshop participants expressed delight with being in the UAE, hailing the workshop as a significant platform for exchanging best practices in the field.