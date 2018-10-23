UAE Cabinet designates nine individuals supporting terrorism

The following is the list of the designated individuals:

1. Mohammad Ebrahim Owhadi.

2. Esma’il Razavi.

3. Abdullah Samad Farouqi.

4. Mohammad Daoud Muzzamil.

5. Abdul Rahim Manan.

6. Mohammad Naim Barich.

7. Abdul Aziz Shah Zamani.

8. Sadr Ibrahim.

9. Hafiz Abdul Majid.

The resolution directs the Central Bank of United Arab Emirates to take all necessary legal measures to deal with the accounts of the designated individuals in an appropriate manner.

The move reflects the UAE's determination to disrupt all terror-related networks and the sponsors of terrorist activities.

As part of a collective step, all member states of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Centre, TFTC, have designated the nine names to be included on their lists of terrorists and terrorist organisations.

The resolution is part of the action being taken by the member states of the TFTC, which include the GCC countries and the United States. The TFTC is co-chaired by the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.