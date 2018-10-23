Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates WETEX 2018, Dubai Solar Show

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of DEWA. DEWA organised the exhibition under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Both events will be held until 25th October 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, DICEC. The theme is 'At the Forefront of Sustainability,’ and under the umbrella of the 5th Green Week. The exhibitions cover 78,413 square metres with over 2,100 exhibitors from 53 countries and in conjunction with the 5th World Green Economy Summit.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the exhibition and were briefed about various innovations, solutions and new products such as energy and water desalination, green technologies, clean and renewable energy, environmental sustainability, and oil and gas.