Mohammed bin Rashid attends 'Future Investment Initiative' in Riyadh

Sheikh Mohammed praised the ambitious development plans of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the close monitoring by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also praised the objectives of FII towards creating a conducive business environment.

Highlighting the UAE’s vision for boosting cooperation ties with the global investment community, His Highness said, "We work on expanding our partnership with the international business community, to support the sustainable development plans through implementing best international practices and adopting latest technologies which stand today as integral pillars of the economy of the future."

Sheikh Mohammed attended the first panel session of the FII, entitled 'One World-Can global investment became a source of common future vision'. Speakers included Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, CEO and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Managing Director of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, PIF, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, RDIF, and Lubna Al-Olayan, Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chairman of Olayan Group. The panelists discussed the role of technology towards decentralising administration.

His Highness also attended the panel discussion of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who talked about his vision for Pakistan’s economic development and ways to overcome potential challenges that might emerge in the coming period, and maximising gains from emerging opportunities. The Pakistani Premier who took office recently explained that attracting greater foreign investment inflows represents a key component of his country’s ambitious economic development plans.

The three-day, high-profile event, organised by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, aims to explore and develop new opportunities that would shape the future of investment in the world. This year’s edition features 150 speakers representing over 140 organisations.