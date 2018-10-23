Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Suwar al-Dahab

Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, conveyed His Highness' condolence message at the Sudanese Embassy in the UAE, where he noted the following message: "Field Marshal Abdel Rahman Suwar al-Dahab, the former President of Sudan, was a unique figure who's love of humanity and good shone through. He will remain a significant figure in the history of the Arab and Islamic worlds. We extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Sudan and the family of the deceased, and ask Allah the Almighty to grant him mercy, and provide his family with patience and solace."