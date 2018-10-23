MOCD unveils national policy for Senior Emiratis

This came to ensure the successful application of the National Policy for Senior Emiratis to provide happiness and welfare for senior emiratis as instructed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and ensure the quality of life standards for all the categories of the community in order to achieve UAE vision 2021 and UAE centennial goals 2071.

This was announced during the press briefing of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) in the attendance of Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development, a number of officials in the Ministry, and media representatives.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development stated that the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to change the term “elderly people” to “senior emiratis’ and approve the National Policy for Senior Emiratis aims for raising the quality of life and ensuring their active involvement in the UAE community; is the best example that the UAE citizens are on the top agenda of the UAE wise leadership and are the luckiest people of care and empowerment, happiness and welfare and sustainable development.

Her Excellency emphasised that the National Policy for Senior Emiratis includes (26) innovative initiatives.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid, emphasised that the National Policy for Senior Emiratis is the common denominator and factor of all community, national and individual efforts of the senior emiratis; doors are also opened for diverse ideas that enrich this policy. The ideas of the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) are emerged from the community and to the community. Her Excellency also added that the Ministry is also ready to cooperation with all the public and private sectors who have any project or initiative that would serve senior emiratis.

The National Policy for Senior Emiratis coincides with the strategy of the federal government and the vision of the UAE for 2021; transition from community care to community development, and sustainable development efforts 2030 to achieve the UAE centennial requirements 2071 to reach number “1” rank in happiness and welfare.

“The National Policy for Senior Emiratis revealed the efforts of the UAE wise leadership in the fields of development, empowerment, active life for this important category. It also consolidates the rooted habits, traditions and cultures of the UAE community which has been inherited through generations. The Policy’s strength is seen through the confidence of the citizens in their nation and country; they are the main cornerstone and main constituents of development and progress. Giving is not related to an age but a life style. We are the ones who plant our seeds for the forthcoming generations, she added”.

At the same time, the pillar of safety and security highlights several initiatives of which: training of healthcare providers, a protection training program for senior emiratis, a by-law project to protect the rights of senior emiratis. The community involvement and active life concentrates on maintaining preventive procedures to ensure the safety and rights of senior emiratis int eh community. The National Policy for Senior Emiratis initiated the idea of providing a comprehensive pensions program through community participation and articles that are related to the senior emiratis in order to achieve double benefits of all categories of the community.

The goal of joint work to provide competitive services in all fields, which was included in the National Policy for Senior Emiratis, is related to the healthcare services of a UAE citizen and emphasized several diverse initiatives such as: “Sehaty”, health insurance, homecare “a mobile unit”.

In the quality of future life pillar, the National Policy for Senior Emiratis provides elderly people with community transportation. The policy aimed for forming innovative channels for knowledge transition and participation of experiences among generations, community involvement and active life and effective civic participation of senior emriatis in order to benefit from their experiences.

The National Policy for Senior Emiratis high supports active life for senior emiratis in the community, it also enables them to benefit from the services of ‘friendly associations for senior emirati’ and honoring the most giving persons of senior emiratis.

In the end, in the enhancement of a supporting environment for an active life among senior emiratis in the community and within the pillar of financial stability, the National Policy for Senior Emiratis sought for creating leading projects and providing facilities for senior emiratis and launching rehabilitation programs for them.