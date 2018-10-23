Minister of Foreign Affairs, South African counterpart discuss cooperation relations

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further develop bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means to boost cooperation especially in the cultural, renewable energy, infrastructure, military and industrial fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Sisulu also attended the annual forum of South African Ambassadors accredited abroad. He expressed his pleasure to participate in the forum and wished the ambassadors success in their assignments.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and his South African counterpart also signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of social development between the UAE and South Africa.

Following the meeting, the two held a joint press conference, where Sheikh Abdullah thanked Sisulu for the fruitful and constructive discussions that were held which touched on many areas of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.

He noted that the partnership between the UAE and South Africa is a strategic one based on a long history of shared values and interests. "Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1994, our bilateral relations have developed and flourished in all economic, political and social fields," he said.

The UAE Minister pointed out that, in recent years, mutual relations have witnessed a great growth, especially between the peoples of the two countries, with the number of South African tourists to the UAE in 2017 reaching more than 80,000 visitors, while the number of residents reaching 20,000 - contributing to supporting the country's development and economy.

He also pointed out that the year 2020 will be a special year, as the UAE will host many friends from around the world to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah also thanked the South African government for announcing its official participation in the Expo, noting that it’s participation will enrich the exhibition and provide an excellent opportunity for South Africans to present their culture to the world.

He went on to note that the UAE-South African relations are based on solid foundations and there are more opportunities to boost friendship cooperation and look forward to further opportunities for growth and progress in various sectors, including energy and culture.