South African President receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed to President Ramaphosa the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for South Africa further progress and development.

The South African President, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples, and means to further develop them in various fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, during the meeting, commended the outstanding relations between the UAE and South Africa, noting both sides' keenness on strengthening aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

President Ramaphosa welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit to his country, expressing hope that it will contribute to the development of bilateral relations of cooperation.