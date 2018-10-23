ERC inaugurates ‘Fishermen Support Project’ along Red Sea Coast of Yemen

The project also aims to rehabilitate the storage spaces to facilitate the handling of fish production and the return of the fishing movement to ensure a regular source of income for residents of the Red Sea Coast, who were aggrieved due to the destruction of the infrastructure by the Houthi militias.

The ERC launched the first such project in Al Qotaba area in Khawkhah District, with the attendance of Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen; Dr. Al Hassan Ali Taher, Governor of Hodeidah; Mohammed Yahia Abdul Salam, Director-General of Khawkhah District, and a number of Yemeni officials and fishermen.

Al Kaabi said that implementing these projects on the Red Sea Coast is in compliance with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to begin working on the developmental and service projects announced recently. These include the fishermen support projects that would rehabilitate fish storages and administrative offices supplemented with a solar energy system within the framework of the new projects to reconstruct these areas at a cost of AED107.1 million.

Al Kaabi added that the ERC planned to rehabilitate the fishing docks and institutions and supplementing over 1000 fishermen with different fishing tools and equipment. He asserted that the ERC is striving to improve the living conditions of the fishermen and their families and the rest of the residents of the Red Sea Coast areas who essentially rely on fishing for survival.