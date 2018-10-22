Amal Al Qubaisi receives UN Representatives in IPU meetings in Geneva

This was stated during the meeting of Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC), and Chair of the IPU’s High Level Advisory Group on Counter Terrorism, with a number of UN representatives, on the sidelines of the IPU meetings in Geneva, and the discussion session on the role of parliaments in countering terrorism and violent extremism.

The meeting discussed the latest updates and current developments on the regional and international stage and the danger of extremism and terrorism which now threatens different countries of the world while affirming the strengthening of efforts to combat it and drying up the sources of its funding.

They affirmed the necessity of effective international parliamentary cooperation in order to combat terrorism, the need to adopt an innovative approach and pre-emptive mechanisms, and dealing with the phenomenon preventively while predicting the possible developments that could result from terrorist acts.