Mohammed bin Rashid meets UN Deputy Secretary-General

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed and Amina Mohammed reviewed the agenda of the 2nd edition of the UN World Data Forum, currently taking place from 22nd to 24th October in Dubai, and attracted more than 2500 experts from 120 countries.

His Highness welcomed the guests of the event, which is hosted by Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, and wished that the outcomes of the event will lead to solutions that help attending countries achieving their sustainable development objectives.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General thanked His Highness for the support and the logistics facilities that helped in success of the event.