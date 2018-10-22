Mohammed bin Rashid tours exhibition on the sidelines of UN World Data Forum

His Highness also said that decisions related to the future of human being and humanity should be based on a comprehensive understanding of what is really needed in order to be able to set the future directions to build opportunities that support the development of human communities.

"The challenges facing the world are many, and opportunities for achieving a comprehensive sustainable development are huge, mainly amid the big data revolution produced by the fourth industrial revolution. We have to work as one team to come up with a unified vision that enables us to face various challenges, and to launch international initiatives to make positive changing and improve people’s lives," Sheikh Mohammed said.

He added, "Development in our country is a heritage based on the vision of our founding fathers, which was followed by Emiratis. It is a future path that we aim to follow in order to continue our development journey. The UAE is among the pioneer in the world in launching humanitarian initiatives to help achieve objectives of sustainable development."