Mohammed bin Rashid receives Bulgarian Prime Minister

During the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the Prime Minister on his first visit to the UAE, expressing his confidence that the visit will contribute to building of long and strong relations between the two friendly nations.

Sheikh Mohammed also said that the UAE is keen to establish economic relations with all countries.

In turn, the Bulgarian Prime Minister expressed his country’s interest in attracting UAE investments in the fields of technology, Artificial Intelligence, food security and tourism.

Borissov extended an invitation to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to visit Sofia, which was accepted.