Bulgarian PM visits Founder's Memorial

During the tour, the delegation was briefed about the outstanding legacy of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which was clearly manifested through the artwork 'Al Thuraya', the 'Heritage Park'', rare recordings of the Founding Father, as well as video footages that narrate his noble values and his inspiring legacy.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister also watched ''Al Thuraya", the three-dimensional artwork that characterises Sheikh Zayed, whose engineering forms shine in the evening in a way that simulates the stars of the sky. It is deemed one of the unique artwork.

He also learned about Sheikh Zayed's love and his deep commitment to the preservation of the environment in the Heritage Park, which includes various types of flora and fauna that are part of the rich natural environment of the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula.

At the end of the tour, Borissov toured the 'Walkway', a path which is punctuated with visionary quotes by Sheikh Zayed, offering a space for quiet contemplation of his wisdom.