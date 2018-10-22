UAE showcases its nuclear emergency communications preparedness during IAEA symposium

The symposium, the first of its kind, brought together nearly 400 communicators and emergency preparedness and response practitioners from 74 countries, 13 international organisations, media, non-governmental organisations and academia.

It was aimed to promote effective public communications during nuclear or radiological emergency, and provide a forum for networking and information exchange. The symposium also offered an opportunity to present contemporary public communications solutions including methods and tools, showcasing national arrangement for public communication in such emergencies.

The UAE presented its emergency communications preparedness during nuclear or radiological scenarios by highlighting the efforts of various national entities such as developing the national media plan that details responsibilities of entities in communicating with the public and local and international community. The case study also showed the regular drills and exercises undertaken by national entities to build and maintain capacity to respond to a nuclear or radiological emergency.

In attendance of Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the IAEA and UAE Special Representative for International Nuclear Cooperation, the UAE delegation visited the IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Centre which is considered the global focal point for international emergency preparedness, communication and response to nuclear and radiological incidents and emergencies. The UAE delegation learned about its functions and coordination with other Member States and discussed cooperation aspects.

"Participating in such a high-profile event added a lot of value to the UAE stakeholders in terms of emergency communications preparedness and response. It was important to showcase the UAE preparedness arrangement to address radiological or nuclear emergencies and learn the best practices from other members states which can be implemented in the UAE," said Salah Al Hashmi, Director of government Communications at FANR.

The UAE delegation was represented by the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, and Nawah Energy Company (Nawah).