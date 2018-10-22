Eye on Earth Symposium addresses environmental data challenges to achieve UNSGs

The three-day event, which began today and concludes on 24th October, aims to catalyse and strengthen partnerships to bring those facing systemic environment-related data challenges into contact with those with impactful solutions.

The symposium was inaugurated in Dubai this morning by Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Secretary-General of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, EAD, sponsor of the Eye on Earth Symposium and co-founder of Eye on Earth, in the presence of Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Chairwoman of the FCSA, and Chairwoman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals; among other senior officials.

The Secretary-General’s opening address was followed by remarks from senior representatives of the Eye on Earth Alliance: United Nations Environment, UN Environment, International Union for Conservation of Nature, World Resources Institute, Group on Earth Observations.

Stressing the importance of international collaboration across all levels and sectors of society to address the core issues facing data in sustainable development, Al Mubarak, said, "Ultimately, the decisions made to achieve sustainable development will affect every one of us, as well as future generations. By sharing insights into the information challenges we face, and the enabling solutions we are working on, we can play our part in ensuring that decisions that shape our future are made with the best and most complete information possible."

The symposium is co-themed, co-located and concurrent with the 2nd United Nations World Data Forum organised independently in Dubai this year. The symposium programme features 35 interactive sessions and 86 speakers that will explore various data topics that tackle information-related issues surrounding the world’s most critical environmental and development challenges.

The symposium will also convene a session focused on data challenges and opportunities in the implementation of the SDGs in the Arab world. Priority issues and impediments at both country and regional levels will be identified in collaboration, so that actionable plans can be developed to help overcome issues such as data availability and accessibility that directly inform decision-making.

All sessions from the 2018 Eye on Earth Symposium will be streamed live online.