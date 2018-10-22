Bulgarian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

He was accompanied by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Abdulwahab Nasser Al Najjar, Ambassador of Bulgaria to the UAE.

Borissov and his accompanying delegation toured the mosque halls and outdoor corridors, where a cultural expert explained the main messages of the mosque, which call for coexistence, tolerance and openness, as well as the role played by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in promoting Islamic culture and cultural communication between different cultures and people around the world. The expert also explained how the aesthetics of the mosque reflect the beauty of Islamic architecture, manifested across all the mosque's features.