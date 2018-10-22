UAE Ambassador attends opening of Expo-Sciences Asia 2018

A number of students from the GCC, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman, will participate in the Expo through innovative scientific projects.

The exhibition is an opportunity to support students and encourage them to work on scientific innovations, motivate them and provide them with creative energies to serve the requirements of scientific development.

Al Nuaimi inspected the projects of the UAE students and those projects of other GCC students, commending their scientific advancement at such an early age, which enabled them to participate in the Expo.