During the meeting, held at the Georgian parliament, Al Nuaimi conveyed the greetings of Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC), to Dr. Kobakhidze.

For his part, the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament commended the decision of opening a UAE Embassy in Georgia, noting the importance of economic relations between the two countries. He also praised the services provided by UAE national carriers and their role in boosting tourism between the two countries.