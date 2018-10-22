Emirates Post launches dedicated suite of services at DMCC

In addition to Corporate PO Boxes, Emirates Post will also offer DMCC member companies added benefits at its branch in Almas Tower. Benefits will include domestic and international postal services for all documents as well as convenient payment options for utility bills (including DEWA, SEWA, FEWA, DU and Etisalat). In addition, customers can also make payments to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Police, all over-the-counter.

Emirates Post is also offering DMCC member companies access to flight booking and payment options at the service counter at Jumeirah Lake Towers, which enables customers to alter bookings, make payments and issue tickets for Air Arabia and FlyDubai.

Commenting on the launch, Obaid Al Qatami, Acting Chief Commercial at Emirates Post, said, "The launch of the Emirates Post Corporate PO Boxes further highlights our commitment to meeting the demands of customers through best-in-class products and services. We are pleased to be launching this brand-new service in partnership with DMCC and we are certain this initiative will support the business community in the heart of Dubai."

The official agreement between the companies was signed by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC, and Abdulla Mohammad Alashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, during a meeting at the DMCC headquarters in May this year.