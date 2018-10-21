Prime Minister of Bulgaria visits Wahat Al Karama

Upon his arrival, Brrissov was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

He then went on a tour across accompanied by the Abdulwahab Nasser Hassan Al Najjar, UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence listening to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about Wahat Al Karama components, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was concluded with the word written by The Prime Minister of Bulgaria in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.