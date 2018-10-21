Minister of Infrastructure Development receives British Ambassador

Ahmed Mohamed Sharif Ali Mohammed Al Khouri, Director-General of FTA, attended the meeting.

Al Nuaimi wished the envoy good luck and success in expanding co-operation between the two friendly countries. He also emphasised that the British diplomat would be provided all means of co-operation to assist him in discharging his duties to achieve the vision of the leaderships of the two countries.

Al Nuaimi and Moody reviewed the distinguished relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom, as well as the bilateral relations, along with ways to enhance them in various sectors, especially in land and sea transport, and infrastructure.

The British diplomat pointed to the strong relations between the UAE and Britain, while praising the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He reiterated that the British people appreciated the government and people of the UAE. He also thanked all Emirati officials for their support and co-operation in assisting his mission as ambassador to the UAE.