Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE’s youth capable of preempting changes and engaging in challenges

His Highness noted, "The future’s leaders are exceptional leaders, and the UAE’s youth are today capable of preempting the changes and engaging in challenges." He further noted, "We are a young country which is striving to build a better future for the coming generations, and our confidence in our youth is high, and we wait for them to stimulate the teams in the entities in which they work."

His remarks were made while His Highness graduated the members of the 4th group of the Future Leaders Programme, part of the UAE Government Leaders Programme, on Sunday at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, with H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also in attendance.

His Highness congratulated the graduates of the "4th Batch of the Future Leaders", adding, "Leading the future is not a government job, but it is skills and a lifestyle based on innovating creative solutions for the future’s challenges .The future leaders’ responsibilities are great, and we are counting on you to direct the helm according to a broadminded, long-term ambitious vision towards the future."

The Future Leaders Programme aims to qualify the nation’s manpower, providing them with leadership skills, and supplementing them with knowledge and tools for managing the future through enabling them to foresee and use future scientific thinking tools and methodologies, while keeping up with international directions and best practices for them to assume their role in leading the government.

The training programme included courses which focused on the skills of influencing, understanding the process of generating ideas, international directions and their connection to organisational work, strengthening the teams’ efficiencies, and encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit.

The Programme also included a number of future foresight skills, most important of which are scenario planning, the mechanisms of analyzing future directions, tools of preemptive monitoring of changes and events, along with the most important tools of decision making, which includes studying short-term gains and long-term advantages, and searching for opportunities to harmonize between economic and social results, as well as managing resources in a responsible manner to achieve the determined goals.