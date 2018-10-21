The two-day Boot Camp programme, held at Khalifa Innovation Center in the Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, was attended by The Duke of York and Founder of [email protected] Global who launched the [email protected] Global initiative in 2014; Hussein Jasim Al Nowais, Chairman of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Abdulla Al Darmaki, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development; and VIPs from the UAE and the region.

The competition, being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was lauded for its key role in fostering a spirit of innovation and creativity among budding entrepreneurs in the UAE, as well as the GCC region.

Hussein Jasim Al Nowais, Chairman of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, welcomed the strategic partnership between the Fund and the Office of HRH The Duke of York, which provides a unique platform for Entrepreneurs to showcase their projects to key decision-makers.

He added: "The Fund has succeeded in bringing the [email protected] Global initiative to the UAE and the GCC region, and confirming the role of Khalifa Fund as key driver in the country’s and region innovation agenda. This much-awaited competition aligns with the Fund’s goal of providing diverse opportunities for the youth, enhancing cooperation between Entrepreneurs in the region and connecting them with the global entrepreneurship platform. It also support reinforcing the UAE pioneering role in supporting entrepreneurship and creativity."

This year’s Boot Camp focused on innovation as the cornerstone of entrepreneurship, success, sustainability, growth and progress. The programme combined practical masterclasses that encouraged entrepreneurs to explore various approaches to innovation, and analysis sessions that delved in detail into various business models and their transformation and expansion as a result of innovation. Participants received valuable insights into the various banking requirements and formalities, drawing up a perfect business plan, developing a professional legal framework to ensure the success of their efforts and various investment opportunities in the field of technology.

Masterclasses were made about real-life success stories of small companies that dared to innovate and incorporate technological advancements into their business operations. Participants also received the golden chance to review their pitches in detail, which helped them to gear up for the final pitching event.

The Boot Camp was designed to train 15 qualified entrepreneurs, that included 8 Emiratis and 7 nationals from Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain. The UAE edition of the competition witnessed a high turnout this year, with 91 participants, out of which 63 were selected for the first and second on-tours.