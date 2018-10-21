Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM discuss cooperation

His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces welcomed, during the session of talks held at the Presidential Palace, the Bulgarian Prime Minister’s visit to the country, saying he had been looking forward to this visit, which would expand cooperation and joint work relations between both countries in the near future, to benefit both peoples.

Both sides reviewed means of strengthening and developing bilateral cooperation in economic, commercial ventures and investments, as well as in the educational, industrial, touristic, cultural, and agricultural fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has built bridges to communicate with friendly countries, according to the principles of tolerance, cooperation and openness towards others, which leads to serving the common interests, while expressing his own happiness with the development of friendly relations with Bulgaria in many vital fields.

His Highness noted, "The UAE and Bulgaria maintain excellent relations based on well-established foundations of understanding, mutual respect and a joint desire in developing and elevating these relations, which reflects both countries’ and peoples’ ambitions."

The Bulgarian Prime Minister expressed his country's sincere desire to boost friendship ties with the UAE.

He said both countries have a forward looking vision to achieve a sustainable economic growth driven by many promising opportunities to build diverse joint trade, economic and investment cooperation At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides asserted their concern to develop cooperative fields and elevate them to meet the mutual benefit and common interests of both countries, while focusing on the priority sectors for both sides, which support sustainable development and a knowledge-based economy.

They also stressed the importance of intensifying the international community’s efforts to establish the pillars of security and stability, while achieving peace in different areas of the world, alongside strengthening the values of tolerance, dialogue, and coexistence between all peoples and communities.

Among the top UAE officials who attended the talks were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; and a number of senior officials.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Vladislav Ivanov Goranov, Minister of Finance, were present from the Bulgarian side.