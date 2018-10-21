ICRC official praises UAE humanitarian aid efforts

In a statement on the sidelines of the Senior Workshop on International Rules governing Military Operations, SWIRMO, which began in Abu Dhabi Satudray, Alibi said the UAE is committed to supporting the ICRC's work, especially in promoting the principles of the international humanitarian law.

The high-level workshop will give participants an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of the rules governing military operations and to discuss the integration of relevant legal standards into military doctrine, education, and training.

SWIRMO provides expertise on international humanitarian law, and its application in military operations, while also providing information on the ICRC’s mission, its significance, and role in international conflicts to officers ranking from Major to Major General.

"SWIRMO offers a unique platform to share best practices and experiences from the field, allowing the participants to expand their views on the law in an operational environment. These are important conversations during a time of protracted conflict and ongoing crises affecting the Middle East", said Alibi.

"We are pleased that the UAE is co-hosting this unique event, held for the first time in this part of the world," he added.

More than 120 senior military officers from over 80 countries will participate in the Senior Workshop on International Rules governing Military Operations jointly hosted by the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, and the UAE Ministry of Defence, in Abu Dhabi, from 20th-25th October. It is the first time the SWIRMO will be held in the Middle East, with classes held in Arabic.