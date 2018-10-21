Hodeidah Governor praises UAE development projects in Yemen

Taher said the Yemeni people appreciate the UAE's humanitarian and development role in Yemen, and noted that there is coordination between the two countries on all levels to begin these vital projects.

The Governor's remarks were made during a press conference held in Mocha district, and attended by Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, and Mohammed Al Qamzi, ERC Representative on the Red Sea Coast, along with Yemeni officials.

Saeed Al Kaabi presented the ERC projects to be carried out on the Red Sea Coast as part of the UAE's humanitarian responsibility towards Yemenis, and he noted that a new UAE grant funds these projects to assist Yemeni people.

Al Kaabi highlighted that in carrying out the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and with the follow up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, the ERC allocated AED107 million to rebuild the Red Sea Coast region, which will benefit 7.1 million Yemeni citizens.

He added that the development aid projects support the education, healthcare, water and electricity sectors, as well as helping smaller projects to assist Yemeni citizens, including the purchase of equipment for fishermen, seeds for farmers, supplies for bakeries, sewing workshops, carpentry workshops, and other small projects, as well as the generation of electricity via solar energy.

Al Kaabi stressed that the ERC and Yemeni government are holding consultations to carry out humanitarian, social and development projects along the Red Sea Coast.

Al Kaabi spoke about several projects undertaken by the ERC in 2018, including the drilling and rehabilitation of artesian wells, installation of pumps, water networks, solar power systems, and installation of reservoirs and water basins to benefit 165,000 Yemenis. He went on to say that 43 schools and educational facilities were restored and refurbished, facilitating access to education for some 28,000 students.

The UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen noted the ERC's projects in the healthcare sector, including the restoration of nine health centres benefiting over one million citizens on the Red Sea Coast, as well as providing 50 farms with water pumps, fertilisers, pesticides, seeds and farming equipment in Hodeidah.