UAE, Germany discuss cooperation to develop skills of nationals

During the meeting, they presented opportunities of cooperation between the two friendly countries, especially in the field of training and development of the nation’s human resources, and the mutual attraction of capacities and expertise to work in the country’s private sector.

Al Hamli stressed that the UAE considers foreign investments in the country a priority, including the German companies’ partners in development, especially in light of the package of facilitations provided to these investments within the framework to promote mutual benefits.

He also discussed the package of programmes and policies applied by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation within the framework of its partnerships with private sector companies and institutions in the country, and their encouragement to attract nationals to available job opportunities.

The Minister noted the Emiratisation Partners Club, which provides exclusive services to its members from the companies and institutions supporting Emiratisation policies and plans through employing nationals.

He expressed his hopes that German companies operating in the country would participate in Emiratisation plans, especially due to the presence of the nation’s qualified human resources ready for employment.

He stressed the nation’ keenness to benefit from German expertise in areas of professional training, through exploring the best German practices and benefiting from them in the support and empowerment of the nation’s human resources.

The German Ambassador to the UAE praised the policies and laws of the country, aimed at attracting investments to operate in a safe and stable environment, and welcomed the different opportunities and initiatives of close cooperation, especially those developing partnerships between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and German companies operating in the UAE.

He also presented one of the professional training programmes in Germany aimed at training students after high school and before attending university.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Communication and International Relations, along with officials from both sides.