SZHP approves residential support worth AED277.8 million

The approvals are an implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the SZHP, stated, while chairing the meeting of the programme’s Board of Directors, that the initiative confirms the programme’s commitment to achieving residential stability for the nation’s families, based on the support and directives of the country’s wise leadership and the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who prioritised the stability and happiness of the family.

"During the Year of Zayed, we are continuing the journey of giving that was established by Sheikh Zayed, affirming the efforts of the wise leadership to achieve the stability and happiness of UAE nationals by increasing the number of beneficiaries of residential support and following the values established by Sheikh Zayed and continued by the wise leadership, by providing the Emirati people with a dignified life, welfare and happiness," Dr. Al Nuaimi said.

The residential support announced by the programme included 291 loans and 83 residential grants, with 252 in the "New Building Category," 25 in the "Residence Completion Category," 19 in the "Residence Maintenance and Expansion Category," and 70 in the "Residence Purchasing Category".