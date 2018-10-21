Joint military exercise begins with US

Sharjah24 – WAM: The joint UAE-US military exercise "Iron Magic 19" started Sunday, as part of a series of joint military exercises throughout the year between UAE Armed forces and the armed forces of brotherly and friendly countries.
The exercise also seeks to reinforce ties of cooperation and joint action, and the exchange of expertise in military areas, which will contribute in maximising the combat capabilities and increase coordination between Emirati and US armed forces.
 
The "Iron Magic 19" exercise will continue for two weeks and contribute in raising the defence efficiencies in military operations, as well as training in planning and carrying out combat operations, and carrying out live ammunition and internal security training activities.