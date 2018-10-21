UAE recognised for role in eliminating drug trafficking in Arab world

The award was accepted by Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah bin Tuwair Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Federal Drug Control Administration at the Ministry of Interior, on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab Conference of Heads of Drug Control Departments, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunisia.

Brigadier General Al Suwaidi stressed that winning this award for the third year crowns the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Interior, as represented by the drug control departments in the country. He also acknowledged the support and follow up provided by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

He stressed that the information and operational cooperation with the relevant departments in Arab countries led to the successful control of many drug related issues at the Arab, Gulf and international levels.

The UAE delegation, led by Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah bin Tuwair Al Suwaidi, had participated in the 32nd Arab Conference of the Heads of Drug Control Departments held in Tunisia on 16th and 17th October, attended by representatives of Arab Ministries of Interior, the Arab League, and the Criminal Information Center for Drug Control in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Those at the conference discussed a range of topics, including international developments in drugs and its impact on the Arab region, developments in smuggling drugs and their impact on GCC and Arab countries, as well as the outcome of Arab and international meetings on drugs.